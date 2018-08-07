Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Rockies 2, Pirates 0

August 7, 2018 12:02 am
 
< a min read
Share       
Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Dickerson lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .314
Marte cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .282
Polanco rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .245
Freese 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .284
Cervelli 1b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .253
Diaz c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .284
Harrison 2b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .251
Mercer ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .257
Musgrove p 2 0 1 0 0 1 .235
a-Frazier ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .271
Santana p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 28 0 2 0 3 8
Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Dahl cf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .284
LeMahieu 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .273
Gonzalez rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .288
Arenado 3b 3 1 1 0 0 0 .306
Story ss 3 1 1 0 0 0 .288
Parra lf 3 0 0 1 0 0 .286
Desmond 1b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .237
Iannetta c 2 0 0 1 0 1 .214
Freeland p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .067
Oh p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-McMahon ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .219
Davis p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 28 2 5 2 0 3
Pittsburgh 000 000 000—0 2 1
Colorado 000 020 00x—2 5 0

a-flied out for Musgrove in the 8th. b-grounded out for Oh in the 8th.

E_Harrison (5). LOB_Pittsburgh 5, Colorado 4. 2B_Musgrove (1), Dahl (4). RBIs_Parra (46), Iannetta (23). SF_Iannetta.

Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 3 (Dickerson, Diaz, Mercer); Colorado 1 (Gonzalez). RISP_Pittsburgh 0 for 3; Colorado 1 for 5.

Advertisement

GIDP_Marte.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

DP_Colorado 1 (Freeland, LeMahieu, Desmond).

Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Musgrove, L, 4-6 7 4 2 1 0 2 87 3.41
Santana 1 1 0 0 0 1 12 2.81
Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Freeland, W, 10-7 7 2 0 0 3 5 103 3.04
Oh, H, 17 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 2.38
Davis, S, 32-38 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 4.98

HBP_Musgrove (Desmond), Freeland (Cervelli).

Umpires_Home, Eric Cooper; First, Stu Scheurwater; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Chris Segal.

T_2:33. A_34,471 (50,398).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington