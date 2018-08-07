Rockies 2, Pirates 0

Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Dickerson lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .314 Marte cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .282 Polanco rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .245 Freese 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .284 Cervelli 1b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .253 Diaz c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .284 Harrison 2b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .251 Mercer ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .257 Musgrove p 2 0 1 0 0 1 .235 a-Frazier ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .271 Santana p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 28 0 2 0 3 8

Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Dahl cf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .284 LeMahieu 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .273 Gonzalez rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .288 Arenado 3b 3 1 1 0 0 0 .306 Story ss 3 1 1 0 0 0 .288 Parra lf 3 0 0 1 0 0 .286 Desmond 1b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .237 Iannetta c 2 0 0 1 0 1 .214 Freeland p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .067 Oh p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-McMahon ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .219 Davis p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 28 2 5 2 0 3

Pittsburgh 000 000 000—0 2 1 Colorado 000 020 00x—2 5 0

a-flied out for Musgrove in the 8th. b-grounded out for Oh in the 8th.

E_Harrison (5). LOB_Pittsburgh 5, Colorado 4. 2B_Musgrove (1), Dahl (4). RBIs_Parra (46), Iannetta (23). SF_Iannetta.

Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 3 (Dickerson, Diaz, Mercer); Colorado 1 (Gonzalez). RISP_Pittsburgh 0 for 3; Colorado 1 for 5.

GIDP_Marte.

DP_Colorado 1 (Freeland, LeMahieu, Desmond).

Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Musgrove, L, 4-6 7 4 2 1 0 2 87 3.41 Santana 1 1 0 0 0 1 12 2.81 Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Freeland, W, 10-7 7 2 0 0 3 5 103 3.04 Oh, H, 17 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 2.38 Davis, S, 32-38 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 4.98

HBP_Musgrove (Desmond), Freeland (Cervelli).

Umpires_Home, Eric Cooper; First, Stu Scheurwater; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Chris Segal.

T_2:33. A_34,471 (50,398).

