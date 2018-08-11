Rockies 3, Dodgers 2

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Dozier 2b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .229 Machado ss 4 1 1 0 0 2 .308 Turner 3b 4 0 2 1 0 0 .277 Hernandez cf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .216 Kemp lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .285 Taylor lf 0 0 0 0 1 0 .251 Muncy 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .259 Alexander p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Chargois p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Puig rf 4 1 2 1 0 1 .271 Barnes c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .196 Buehler p 2 0 1 0 0 0 .138 Ferguson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .200 Bellinger 1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .251 Totals 31 2 6 2 3 11

Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Blackmon cf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .276 LeMahieu 2b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .269 Gonzalez rf 3 0 2 0 1 1 .290 Story ss 4 1 1 0 0 1 .289 Parra lf 3 0 2 0 0 0 .285 b-Arenado ph 0 0 0 0 0 0 .307 Desmond 1b 4 1 0 0 0 1 .234 McMahon 3b 4 1 1 3 0 1 .244 Iannetta c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .225 Freeland p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .064 Oh p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Dahl ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .270 Shaw p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 30 3 6 3 3 8

Los Angeles 110 000 000—2 6 1 Colorado 000 000 003—3 6 0

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-struck out for Oh in the 8th. b-hit by pitch for Parra in the 9th.

E_Muncy (12). LOB_Los Angeles 6, Colorado 5. 2B_Machado (26), Story (33). 3B_Turner (1). HR_Puig (15), off Freeland; McMahon (4), off Chargois. RBIs_Turner (23), Puig (44), McMahon 3 (16). SB_Puig (9). S_Buehler.

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 3 (Dozier, Kemp, Barnes); Colorado 1 (Parra). RISP_Los Angeles 1 for 5; Colorado 1 for 6.

Runners moved up_Puig, Story. LIDP_Desmond. GIDP_Hernandez, LeMahieu, Story.

DP_Los Angeles 3 (Dozier, Machado, Muncy), (Puig, Muncy), (Turner, Dozier, Muncy); Colorado 1 (McMahon, LeMahieu, Desmond).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Buehler 7 4 0 0 3 6 103 3.32 Ferguson, H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 3.15 Alexander, H, 17 1-3 1 1 1 0 1 10 3.42 Chargois, L, 2-4, BS, 4-4 1-3 1 2 2 0 0 13 3.72 Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Freeland 7 6 2 2 2 10 111 3.02 Oh 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 2.59 Shaw, W, 4-5 1 0 0 0 1 0 20 6.31

Inherited runners-scored_Chargois 1-1. HBP_Chargois (Arenado).

Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Sean Barber; Second, Jeff Kellogg; Third, James Hoye.

T_2:54. A_47,633 (50,398).

