Rockies 3, Dodgers 2

|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Dozier 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.229
|Machado ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.308
|Turner 3b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.277
|Hernandez cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.216
|Kemp lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.285
|Taylor lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.251
|Muncy 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.259
|Alexander p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Chargois p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Puig rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.271
|Barnes c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.196
|Buehler p
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.138
|Ferguson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Bellinger 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.251
|Totals
|31
|2
|6
|2
|3
|11
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Blackmon cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.276
|LeMahieu 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.269
|Gonzalez rf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.290
|Story ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.289
|Parra lf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.285
|b-Arenado ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.307
|Desmond 1b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.234
|McMahon 3b
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.244
|Iannetta c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.225
|Freeland p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.064
|Oh p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Dahl ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.270
|Shaw p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|30
|3
|6
|3
|3
|8
|Los Angeles
|110
|000
|000—2
|6
|1
|Colorado
|000
|000
|003—3
|6
|0
Two outs when winning run scored.
a-struck out for Oh in the 8th. b-hit by pitch for Parra in the 9th.
E_Muncy (12). LOB_Los Angeles 6, Colorado 5. 2B_Machado (26), Story (33). 3B_Turner (1). HR_Puig (15), off Freeland; McMahon (4), off Chargois. RBIs_Turner (23), Puig (44), McMahon 3 (16). SB_Puig (9). S_Buehler.
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 3 (Dozier, Kemp, Barnes); Colorado 1 (Parra). RISP_Los Angeles 1 for 5; Colorado 1 for 6.
Runners moved up_Puig, Story. LIDP_Desmond. GIDP_Hernandez, LeMahieu, Story.
DP_Los Angeles 3 (Dozier, Machado, Muncy), (Puig, Muncy), (Turner, Dozier, Muncy); Colorado 1 (McMahon, LeMahieu, Desmond).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Buehler
|7
|4
|0
|0
|3
|6
|103
|3.32
|Ferguson, H, 2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|3.15
|Alexander, H, 17
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|10
|3.42
|Chargois, L, 2-4, BS, 4-4
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|13
|3.72
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Freeland
|7
|6
|2
|2
|2
|10
|111
|3.02
|Oh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|2.59
|Shaw, W, 4-5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|20
|6.31
Inherited runners-scored_Chargois 1-1. HBP_Chargois (Arenado).
Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Sean Barber; Second, Jeff Kellogg; Third, James Hoye.
T_2:54. A_47,633 (50,398).
