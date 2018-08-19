Rockies 4, Braves 2

Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Blackmon cf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .273 LeMahieu 2b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .275 Dahl rf 3 1 2 0 1 1 .276 Arenado 3b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .309 Story ss 4 1 1 1 0 2 .294 Parra lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .286 McMahon 1b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .234 Wolters c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .156 b-Gonzalez ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .288 Iannetta c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .218 Marquez p 3 0 0 0 0 0 .333 Ottavino p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Desmond ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .233 Davis p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 34 4 8 4 2 12

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Acuna lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .290 Albies 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .277 Freeman 1b 4 2 2 0 0 0 .321 Markakis rf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .318 Camargo 3b 4 0 2 2 0 2 .265 Inciarte cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .250 Culberson ss 3 0 0 0 0 2 .288 Flowers c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .226 Sanchez p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Biddle p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .500 a-Duvall ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .199 Winkler p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Brach p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 33 2 6 2 1 9

Colorado 012 000 001—4 8 1 Atlanta 100 001 000—2 6 0

a-popped out for Biddle in the 7th. b-singled for Wolters in the 9th. c-struck out for Ottavino in the 9th.

E_McMahon (1). LOB_Colorado 5, Atlanta 6. 2B_Dahl (6), Freeman (34). HR_Story (26), off Sanchez; LeMahieu (11), off Sanchez. RBIs_LeMahieu (40), Arenado (86), Story (84), Gonzalez (52), Camargo 2 (59). SB_Dahl (5).

Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 2 (Arenado 2); Atlanta 2 (Inciarte, Flowers). RISP_Colorado 2 for 4; Atlanta 2 for 5.

Runners moved up_Markakis.

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Marquez, W, 11-9 7 5 2 2 1 5 93 4.42 Ottavino, H, 26 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 1.64 Davis, S, 35-41 1 1 0 0 0 3 21 4.99 Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Sanchez, L, 6-4 6 2-3 5 3 3 2 8 100 3.13 Biddle 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 4 2.61 Winkler 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 2.66 Brach 1 3 1 1 0 2 22 4.15

HBP_Marquez (Culberson). WP_Marquez.

Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Joe West.

T_2:41. A_33,942 (41,149).

