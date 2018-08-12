Rockies 4, Dodgers 3

Los Angeles Colorado ab r h bi ab r h bi B.Dzier 2b 3 0 2 2 Blckmon cf 4 2 1 1 M.Mchdo 3b 4 0 0 0 LMahieu 2b 4 2 2 0 Axford p 0 0 0 0 Story ss 3 0 1 1 Pderson ph 1 0 0 0 Dahl rf 3 0 1 1 Floro p 0 0 0 0 Desmond lf-1b 4 0 0 0 Puig rf 3 1 2 0 McMahon 1b-3b 2 0 0 0 Bllnger cf 4 0 2 0 Innetta c 3 0 0 1 M.Kemp lf 3 0 0 1 Valaika 3b 2 0 0 0 C.Tylor ss 4 0 0 0 Parra lf 1 0 0 0 Grandal c 3 1 0 0 Bettis p 2 0 0 0 Muncy 1b 3 0 0 0 McGee p 0 0 0 0 R.Hill p 1 0 0 0 Oberg p 0 0 0 0 J.Trner ph-3b 2 1 1 0 Ottvino p 0 0 0 0 Arenado ph 1 0 0 0 W.Davis p 0 0 0 0 Totals 31 3 7 3 Totals 29 4 5 4

Los Angeles 000 000 210—3 Colorado 100 101 001—4

E_Puig 2 (7), C.Taylor (10). DP_Los Angeles 1, Colorado 1. LOB_Los Angeles 8, Colorado 4. 2B_J.Turner (11), LeMahieu (24). HR_Blackmon (22). SB_B.Dozier 2 (10), Bellinger (9). SF_M.Kemp (7), Story (4). S_R.Hill (2).

IP H R ER BB SO Los Angeles Hill 6 4 3 2 0 4 Axford 2 0 0 0 0 2 Floro L,4-3 2-3 1 1 1 3 1 Colorado Bettis 6 1-3 3 1 1 4 3 McGee H,14 1-3 1 1 1 0 1 Oberg H,8 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 Ottavino BS,4 1 2 1 1 0 1 Davis W,2-6 1 0 0 0 1 0

HBP_by Hill (McMahon).

Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Jeff Kellogg; Second, James Hoye; Third, Quinn Wolcott.

Advertisement

T_2:48. A_40,599 (50,398).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.