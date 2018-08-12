Listen Live Sports

Rockies 4, Dodgers 3

August 12, 2018 6:15 pm
 
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Dozier 2b 3 0 2 2 2 0 .231
Machado 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .305
Axford p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Pederson ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .253
Floro p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Puig rf 3 1 2 0 1 0 .275
Bellinger cf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .254
Kemp lf 3 0 0 1 0 0 .283
Taylor ss 4 0 0 0 0 3 .249
Grandal c 3 1 0 0 1 0 .250
Muncy 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .256
Hill p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .083
a-Turner ph-3b 2 1 1 0 0 0 .279
Totals 31 3 7 3 5 6
Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Blackmon cf 4 2 1 1 0 0 .276
LeMahieu 2b 4 2 2 0 0 1 .272
Story ss 3 0 1 1 0 1 .289
Dahl rf 3 0 1 1 1 0 .272
Desmond lf-1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .232
McMahon 1b-3b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .240
Iannetta c 3 0 0 1 1 2 .222
Valaika 3b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .147
Parra lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .284
Bettis p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .094
McGee p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Oberg p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Ottavino p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Arenado ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .306
Davis p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 29 4 5 4 3 7
Los Angeles 000 000 210—3 7 3
Colorado 100 101 001—4 5 0

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-doubled for Hill in the 7th. b-grounded out for Ottavino in the 8th. c-grounded out for Axford in the 9th.

E_Puig 2 (7), Taylor (10). LOB_Los Angeles 8, Colorado 4. 2B_Turner (11), LeMahieu (24). HR_Blackmon (22), off Hill. RBIs_Dozier 2 (63), Kemp (66), Blackmon (50), Story (81), Dahl (16), Iannetta (27). SB_Dozier 2 (10), Bellinger (9). SF_Kemp, Story. S_Hill.

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 5 (Machado, Bellinger, Taylor, Grandal, Pederson). RISP_Los Angeles 1 for 9; Colorado 1 for 6.

Runners moved up_Machado, LeMahieu, Desmond. FIDP_Desmond. GIDP_Bellinger.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (Puig, Machado); Colorado 1 (LeMahieu, Valaika, McMahon).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Hill 6 4 3 2 0 4 85 3.57
Axford 2 0 0 0 0 2 26 5.13
Floro, L, 4-3 2-3 1 1 1 3 1 14 2.65
Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bettis 6 1-3 3 1 1 4 3 85 5.42
McGee, H, 14 1-3 1 1 1 0 1 8 6.52
Oberg, H, 8 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 8 3.12
Ottavino, BS, 4-9 1 2 1 1 0 1 13 1.73
Davis, W, 2-6 1 0 0 0 1 0 12 5.40

Inherited runners-scored_McGee 1-0, Oberg 2-2. HBP_Hill (McMahon). PB_Grandal (8).

Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Jeff Kellogg; Second, James Hoye; Third, Quinn Wolcott.

T_2:48. A_40,599 (50,398).

