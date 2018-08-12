Rockies 4, Dodgers 3

|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Dozier 2b
|3
|0
|2
|2
|2
|0
|.231
|Machado 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.305
|Axford p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Pederson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|Floro p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Puig rf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.275
|Bellinger cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.254
|Kemp lf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.283
|Taylor ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.249
|Grandal c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.250
|Muncy 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.256
|Hill p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.083
|a-Turner ph-3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.279
|Totals
|31
|3
|7
|3
|5
|6
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Blackmon cf
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.276
|LeMahieu 2b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.272
|Story ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.289
|Dahl rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.272
|Desmond lf-1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.232
|McMahon 1b-3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.240
|Iannetta c
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|.222
|Valaika 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.147
|Parra lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.284
|Bettis p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.094
|McGee p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Oberg p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Ottavino p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Arenado ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.306
|Davis p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|29
|4
|5
|4
|3
|7
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|210—3
|7
|3
|Colorado
|100
|101
|001—4
|5
|0
Two outs when winning run scored.
a-doubled for Hill in the 7th. b-grounded out for Ottavino in the 8th. c-grounded out for Axford in the 9th.
E_Puig 2 (7), Taylor (10). LOB_Los Angeles 8, Colorado 4. 2B_Turner (11), LeMahieu (24). HR_Blackmon (22), off Hill. RBIs_Dozier 2 (63), Kemp (66), Blackmon (50), Story (81), Dahl (16), Iannetta (27). SB_Dozier 2 (10), Bellinger (9). SF_Kemp, Story. S_Hill.
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 5 (Machado, Bellinger, Taylor, Grandal, Pederson). RISP_Los Angeles 1 for 9; Colorado 1 for 6.
Runners moved up_Machado, LeMahieu, Desmond. FIDP_Desmond. GIDP_Bellinger.
DP_Los Angeles 1 (Puig, Machado); Colorado 1 (LeMahieu, Valaika, McMahon).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hill
|6
|4
|3
|2
|0
|4
|85
|3.57
|Axford
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|26
|5.13
|Floro, L, 4-3
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|1
|14
|2.65
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bettis
|6
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|4
|3
|85
|5.42
|McGee, H, 14
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|8
|6.52
|Oberg, H, 8
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|3.12
|Ottavino, BS, 4-9
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|13
|1.73
|Davis, W, 2-6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|12
|5.40
Inherited runners-scored_McGee 1-0, Oberg 2-2. HBP_Hill (McMahon). PB_Grandal (8).
Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Jeff Kellogg; Second, James Hoye; Third, Quinn Wolcott.
T_2:48. A_40,599 (50,398).
