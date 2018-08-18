Rockies 5, Braves 3

|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Blackmon cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.275
|LeMahieu 2b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.275
|Gonzalez rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.286
|Arenado 3b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.309
|Story ss
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.294
|Dahl lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|2
|.267
|Desmond 1b
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.234
|Wolters c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.159
|b-Hampson ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.273
|Shaw p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Parra ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.286
|Ottavino p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Davis p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Senzatela p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.083
|McGee p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Oberg p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Iannetta ph-c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.218
|Totals
|41
|5
|12
|5
|2
|9
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Acuna lf
|4
|2
|3
|0
|1
|0
|.295
|Albies 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.279
|Freeman 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.320
|Markakis rf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.318
|Camargo 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.262
|Inciarte cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Suzuki c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|Swanson ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|Foltynewicz p
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.068
|a-Flaherty ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Venters p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Winkler p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Minter p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Jackson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|e-Culberson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.292
|Totals
|34
|3
|9
|3
|3
|4
|Colorado
|000
|000
|003
|2—5
|12
|0
|Atlanta
|002
|000
|010
|0—3
|9
|0
a-grounded out for Foltynewicz in the 7th. b-walked for Wolters in the 8th. c-grounded out for Oberg in the 8th. d-singled for Shaw in the 9th. e-grounded out for Jackson in the 10th.
LOB_Colorado 8, Atlanta 5. 2B_Gonzalez (23), Story (34), Dahl (5), Desmond (14), Acuna (18). HR_LeMahieu (10), off Jackson. RBIs_LeMahieu (39), Arenado (85), Desmond 2 (67), Parra (47), Freeman (77), Markakis 2 (80). SB_Parra (8), Acuna (10). CS_Freeman (3), Inciarte (9). S_Inciarte.
Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 5 (LeMahieu, Desmond 3, Iannetta); Atlanta 3 (Freeman, Camargo, Swanson). RISP_Colorado 4 for 9; Atlanta 2 for 10.
Runners moved up_Albies, Suzuki. LIDP_Freeman. GIDP_Iannetta, Swanson.
DP_Colorado 3 (LeMahieu, Story), (Story, LeMahieu, Desmond), (Iannetta, Story); Atlanta 1 (Swanson, Albies, Freeman).
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Senzatela
|5
|5
|2
|2
|2
|1
|82
|4.47
|McGee
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|6.21
|Oberg
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|3.03
|Shaw
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|15
|6.42
|Ottavino, W, 5-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|13
|1.67
|Davis, S, 34-40
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|5.08
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Foltynewicz
|7
|4
|0
|0
|0
|9
|113
|2.72
|Venters, H, 7
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|19
|2.49
|Winkler, H, 19
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|2.72
|Minter, BS, 2-13
|2-3
|4
|3
|3
|0
|0
|21
|3.24
|Jackson, L, 1-1
|1
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|17
|4.40
Inherited runners-scored_Winkler 1-0, Jackson 1-0. WP_Foltynewicz, Jackson.
Umpires_Home, Joe West; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Brian Knight.
T_3:31. A_42,143 (41,149).
