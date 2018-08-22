Listen Live Sports

Rockies 6, Padres 2

August 22, 2018 11:36 pm
 
< a min read
San Diego Colorado
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Jnkwski lf 4 0 1 0 Blckmon cf 5 1 2 0
Pirela 2b 4 1 1 0 LMahieu 2b 4 0 1 0
Hosmer 1b 4 0 0 0 C.Gnzal rf 4 0 1 1
Spngnbr 3b 4 0 1 1 Arenado 3b 3 1 1 0
Hedges c 4 0 0 0 Story ss 4 1 2 0
Galvis ss 4 1 1 1 Parra lf 4 0 0 0
F.Reyes rf 2 0 1 0 Desmond 1b 3 2 2 2
Margot cf 3 0 0 0 Wolters c 3 1 1 2
Nix p 2 0 0 0 J.Gray p 3 0 0 0
Maton p 0 0 0 0 Oh p 0 0 0 0
Renfroe ph 1 0 0 0 Ottvino p 0 0 0 0
M.Diaz p 0 0 0 0 McMahon ph 0 0 0 0
Oberg p 0 0 0 0
Totals 32 2 5 2 Totals 33 6 10 5
San Diego 100 000 100—2
Colorado 120 002 01x—6

E_Hedges (8). LOB_San Diego 4, Colorado 7. 2B_Spangenberg (8), Story (35). 3B_Desmond (8), Wolters (4). HR_Galvis (11). SB_Pirela (5), Blackmon (7), Story (18), Desmond (15). SF_Wolters (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
San Diego
Nix L,1-2 5 5 3 3 1 2
Maton 1 3 2 2 0 1
Diaz 2 2 1 0 2 2
Colorado
Gray W,10-7 6 1-3 5 2 2 1 5
Oh H,18 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Ottavino H,27 1 0 0 0 0 2
Oberg 1 0 0 0 0 1

WP_Nix.

Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Gabe Morales.

T_2:43. A_28,966 (50,398).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

