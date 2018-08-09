Listen Live Sports

Rockies reinstate left-handed reliever Chris Rusin

August 9, 2018 6:52 pm
 
DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Rockies reinstated lefty Chris Rusin from the 10-day disabled list after the reliever missed time with plantar fasciitis.

Rusin went on the DL on July 24. He also missed time earlier this season with a strained intercostal muscle.

The 31-year-old is 0-2 with a 6.81 ERA in 35 appearances this season. Rusin made a career-high 60 appearances in 2017 and posted a 2.65 ERA.

To make room on the roster, the Rockies optioned right-hander Yency Almonte to Triple-A Albuquerque. Almonte had a 1.00 ERA in seven games spanning two stints with Colorado since he made his major league debut on June 21.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

