Royals 10, White Sox 5

Kansas City Chicago ab r h bi ab r h bi Mrrfeld cf 5 1 1 0 Moncada 2b 3 2 2 1 A.Grdon lf 4 2 2 4 Y.Sanch 3b 5 0 1 0 S.Perez c 5 1 1 0 J.Abreu 1b 3 2 1 0 Duda 1b 4 1 1 1 Palka dh 3 0 0 1 R.Hrrra 3b 4 1 1 1 A.Grcia rf 4 0 0 0 B.Phllp rf 5 1 2 1 L.Grcia cf 4 0 2 3 O’Hearn dh 4 0 1 1 Dlmnico lf 4 0 0 0 A.Escbr ss 3 1 0 0 Ti.Andr ss 4 0 2 0 Mondesi 2b 3 2 1 0 K.Smith c 4 1 1 0 Totals 37 10 10 8 Totals 34 5 9 5

Kansas City 002 152 000—10 Chicago 100 003 010— 5

E_Covey (3), Moncada (16). DP_Chicago 1. LOB_Kansas City 6, Chicago 6. 2B_A.Gordon (14), S.Perez (14), R.Herrera (8), B.Phillips (1), Y.Sanchez (20), J.Abreu (31), Ti.Anderson (15). HR_A.Gordon (7), Moncada (14). SB_Merrifield (24). CS_Moncada (3), Ti.Anderson (7). S_Mondesi (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Kansas City Junis W,6-11 5 2-3 6 4 4 3 5 Flynn 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 Sparkman 1 2 1 1 0 0 Maurer 1 0 0 0 1 1 Chicago Covey L,4-7 4 1-3 5 7 4 3 1 Cedeno 2-3 2 1 1 0 1 Danish 1 2 2 2 2 0 Vieira 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 Santiago 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2

WP_Cedeno.

Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Ben May; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Ted Barrett.

Advertisement

T_3:01. A_18,019 (40,615).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.