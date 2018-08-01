Royals 10, White Sox 5

|Kansas City
|Chicago
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Mrrfeld cf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Moncada 2b
|3
|2
|2
|1
|A.Grdon lf
|4
|2
|2
|4
|Y.Sanch 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|S.Perez c
|5
|1
|1
|0
|J.Abreu 1b
|3
|2
|1
|0
|Duda 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Palka dh
|3
|0
|0
|1
|R.Hrrra 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|A.Grcia rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|B.Phllp rf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|L.Grcia cf
|4
|0
|2
|3
|O’Hearn dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Dlmnico lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|A.Escbr ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Ti.Andr ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Mondesi 2b
|3
|2
|1
|0
|K.Smith c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Totals
|37
|10
|10
|8
|Totals
|34
|5
|9
|5
|Kansas City
|002
|152
|000—10
|Chicago
|100
|003
|010—
|5
E_Covey (3), Moncada (16). DP_Chicago 1. LOB_Kansas City 6, Chicago 6. 2B_A.Gordon (14), S.Perez (14), R.Herrera (8), B.Phillips (1), Y.Sanchez (20), J.Abreu (31), Ti.Anderson (15). HR_A.Gordon (7), Moncada (14). SB_Merrifield (24). CS_Moncada (3), Ti.Anderson (7). S_Mondesi (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Kansas City
|Junis W,6-11
|5
|2-3
|6
|4
|4
|3
|5
|Flynn
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Sparkman
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Maurer
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Chicago
|Covey L,4-7
|4
|1-3
|5
|7
|4
|3
|1
|Cedeno
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Danish
|1
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|Vieira
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Santiago
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
WP_Cedeno.
Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Ben May; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Ted Barrett.
T_3:01. A_18,019 (40,615).
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.