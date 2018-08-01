Listen Live Sports

Royals 10, White Sox 5

August 1, 2018 11:21 pm
 
Kansas City Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Mrrfeld cf 5 1 1 0 Moncada 2b 3 2 2 1
A.Grdon lf 4 2 2 4 Y.Sanch 3b 5 0 1 0
S.Perez c 5 1 1 0 J.Abreu 1b 3 2 1 0
Duda 1b 4 1 1 1 Palka dh 3 0 0 1
R.Hrrra 3b 4 1 1 1 A.Grcia rf 4 0 0 0
B.Phllp rf 5 1 2 1 L.Grcia cf 4 0 2 3
O’Hearn dh 4 0 1 1 Dlmnico lf 4 0 0 0
A.Escbr ss 3 1 0 0 Ti.Andr ss 4 0 2 0
Mondesi 2b 3 2 1 0 K.Smith c 4 1 1 0
Totals 37 10 10 8 Totals 34 5 9 5
Kansas City 002 152 000—10
Chicago 100 003 010— 5

E_Covey (3), Moncada (16). DP_Chicago 1. LOB_Kansas City 6, Chicago 6. 2B_A.Gordon (14), S.Perez (14), R.Herrera (8), B.Phillips (1), Y.Sanchez (20), J.Abreu (31), Ti.Anderson (15). HR_A.Gordon (7), Moncada (14). SB_Merrifield (24). CS_Moncada (3), Ti.Anderson (7). S_Mondesi (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Kansas City
Junis W,6-11 5 2-3 6 4 4 3 5
Flynn 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1
Sparkman 1 2 1 1 0 0
Maurer 1 0 0 0 1 1
Chicago
Covey L,4-7 4 1-3 5 7 4 3 1
Cedeno 2-3 2 1 1 0 1
Danish 1 2 2 2 2 0
Vieira 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
Santiago 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2

WP_Cedeno.

Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Ben May; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Ted Barrett.

T_3:01. A_18,019 (40,615).

