Royals 3, Blue Jays 1

Toronto Kansas City ab r h bi ab r h bi Grndrsn lf 3 0 1 0 Mrrfeld 2b 4 0 3 0 D.Trvis 2b 4 1 1 1 A.Grdon lf 4 0 0 0 Smoak 1b 2 0 0 0 S.Perez c 4 0 0 0 Grichuk rf 4 0 1 0 Duda 1b 3 1 1 0 K.Mrles dh 4 0 0 0 R.Hrrra rf 3 0 1 0 R.Mrtin 3b 2 0 0 0 B.Phllp cf 2 1 1 0 A.Diaz ss 3 0 0 0 O’Hearn dh 2 1 1 3 Pillar cf 3 0 0 0 Mondesi ss 2 0 0 0 D.Jnsen c 3 0 2 0 A.Escbr 3b 3 0 0 0 Totals 28 1 5 1 Totals 27 3 7 3

Toronto 100 000 000—1 Kansas City 020 100 00x—3

DP_Toronto 3, Kansas City 3. LOB_Toronto 4, Kansas City 5. HR_D.Travis (9), O’Hearn (2). CS_Grichuk (2), R.Herrera (5).

IP H R ER BB SO Toronto Reid-Foley L,0-1 5 6 3 3 3 3 Santos 2 1 0 0 1 3 Pannone 1 0 0 0 1 1 Kansas City Keller W,5-5 7 4 1 1 2 4 Maurer H,1 1 1 0 0 1 2 Peralta S,7-7 1 0 0 0 1 1

WP_Reid-Foley, Maurer.

Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Bruce Dreckman.

T_2:42. A_14,721 (37,903).

