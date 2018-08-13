Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Royals 3, Blue Jays 1

August 13, 2018 11:22 pm
 
< a min read
Toronto Kansas City
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Grndrsn lf 3 0 1 0 Mrrfeld 2b 4 0 3 0
D.Trvis 2b 4 1 1 1 A.Grdon lf 4 0 0 0
Smoak 1b 2 0 0 0 S.Perez c 4 0 0 0
Grichuk rf 4 0 1 0 Duda 1b 3 1 1 0
K.Mrles dh 4 0 0 0 R.Hrrra rf 3 0 1 0
R.Mrtin 3b 2 0 0 0 B.Phllp cf 2 1 1 0
A.Diaz ss 3 0 0 0 O’Hearn dh 2 1 1 3
Pillar cf 3 0 0 0 Mondesi ss 2 0 0 0
D.Jnsen c 3 0 2 0 A.Escbr 3b 3 0 0 0
Totals 28 1 5 1 Totals 27 3 7 3
Toronto 100 000 000—1
Kansas City 020 100 00x—3

DP_Toronto 3, Kansas City 3. LOB_Toronto 4, Kansas City 5. HR_D.Travis (9), O’Hearn (2). CS_Grichuk (2), R.Herrera (5).

IP H R ER BB SO
Toronto
Reid-Foley L,0-1 5 6 3 3 3 3
Santos 2 1 0 0 1 3
Pannone 1 0 0 0 1 1
Kansas City
Keller W,5-5 7 4 1 1 2 4
Maurer H,1 1 1 0 0 1 2
Peralta S,7-7 1 0 0 0 1 1

WP_Reid-Foley, Maurer.

Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Bruce Dreckman.

T_2:42. A_14,721 (37,903).

