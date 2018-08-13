Listen Live Sports

Royals 3, Blue Jays 1

August 13, 2018 11:22 pm
 
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Granderson lf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .234
Travis 2b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .251
Smoak 1b 2 0 0 0 2 0 .257
Grichuk rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .229
Morales dh 4 0 0 0 0 0 .240
Martin 3b 2 0 0 0 1 2 .199
Diaz ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .260
Pillar cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .244
Jansen c 3 0 2 0 0 0 .667
Totals 28 1 5 1 4 7
Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Merrifield 2b 4 0 3 0 0 1 .299
Gordon lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .242
Perez c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .230
Duda 1b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .242
Herrera rf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .247
Phillips cf 2 1 1 0 1 1 .226
O’Hearn dh 2 1 1 3 1 1 .160
Mondesi ss 2 0 0 0 1 1 .256
Escobar 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .203
Totals 27 3 7 3 5 7
Toronto 100 000 000—1 5 0
Kansas City 020 100 00x—3 7 0

LOB_Toronto 4, Kansas City 5. HR_Travis (9), off Keller; O’Hearn (2), off Reid-Foley. RBIs_Travis (36), O’Hearn 3 (6). CS_Grichuk (2), Herrera (5).

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 1 (Travis); Kansas City 1 (Duda). RISP_Toronto 1 for 3; Kansas City 1 for 4.

Runners moved up_Diaz. GIDP_Smoak, Morales, Perez, Escobar 2.

DP_Toronto 3 (Martin, Travis, Smoak), (Diaz, Travis, Smoak), (Diaz, Travis, Smoak); Kansas City 3 (Perez, Merrifield), (Mondesi, Escobar, Duda), (Escobar, Mondesi, Duda).

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Reid-Foley, L, 0-1 5 6 3 3 3 3 97 5.40
Santos 2 1 0 0 1 3 32 5.68
Pannone 1 0 0 0 1 1 20 6.75
Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Keller, W, 5-5 7 4 1 1 2 4 101 3.40
Maurer, H, 1 1 1 0 0 1 2 24 9.47
Peralta, S, 7-7 1 0 0 0 1 1 15 3.86

WP_Reid-Foley, Maurer.

Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Bruce Dreckman.

T_2:42. A_14,721 (37,903).

