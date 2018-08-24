Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Royals 5, Indians 4

August 24, 2018 11:52 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Lindor ss 5 0 1 0 0 1 .288
Brantley lf 4 0 2 1 1 1 .303
Ramirez 3b 4 1 1 0 1 0 .295
Encarnacion dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .230
Alonso 1b 4 2 2 3 0 2 .248
Cabrera rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .265
Kipnis 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .218
Gomes c 4 0 3 0 0 1 .259
G.Allen cf 3 1 1 0 0 1 .259
Totals 35 4 10 4 3 8
Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Merrifield 2b 3 1 0 0 1 0 .304
Gordon lf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .242
Perez c 3 1 1 3 1 0 .232
Duda dh 4 0 0 0 0 0 .232
Bonifacio rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .214
O’Hearn 1b 4 1 2 1 0 2 .232
Dozier 3b 3 1 1 1 0 2 .217
Phillips cf 2 0 0 0 1 2 .182
Mondesi ss 3 0 0 0 0 2 .247
Totals 30 5 6 5 3 9
Cleveland 001 100 020—4 10 0
Kansas City 300 000 002—5 6 0

No outs when winning run scored.

LOB_Cleveland 8, Kansas City 5. 2B_Gomes (21), O’Hearn (2). HR_Alonso (21), off Keller; Alonso (22), off Maurer; Perez (22), off Clevinger; O’Hearn (6), off C.Allen; Dozier (7), off C.Allen. RBIs_Brantley (69), Alonso 3 (74), Perez 3 (64), O’Hearn (12), Dozier (18). SB_G.Allen (13). S_G.Allen.

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 3 (Ramirez, Alonso, G.Allen); Kansas City 2 (Perez, Dozier). RISP_Cleveland 2 for 8; Kansas City 1 for 3.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Lindor, Encarnacion. GIDP_G.Allen.

        Insight by the Anomali: Justice Department, Department of Defense Information Networks, DHS and IT-ISAC explore cyber threat intelligence sharing in this free webinar.

DP_Kansas City 1 (Merrifield, O’Hearn).

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Clevinger 6 4 3 3 2 8 105 3.30
Miller 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 3.13
Hand, H, 9 1 0 0 0 1 0 12 2.56
C.Allen, L, 4-5 0 2 2 2 0 0 4 4.50
Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Keller 5 6 2 2 1 5 96 3.33
Flynn, H, 4 1 0 0 0 0 2 17 3.97
McCarthy, H, 13 1 1 0 0 0 1 12 3.49
Maurer 1 2 2 2 1 0 30 8.25
Peralta, W, 1-0 1 1 0 0 1 0 21 3.32

HBP_Miller (Dozier). WP_Peralta.

Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Stu Scheurwater; Second, Gary Cederstrom; Third, Eric Cooper.

T_2:55. A_19,304 (37,903).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|4 OPM Industry Outreach Day
9|4 Intelligence and National Security...
9|5 DIA Industry Engagement
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Military honor guard carries McCain into Rotunda

Today in History

1943: Navy names first ship for African American