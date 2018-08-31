Listen Live Sports

Royals 9, Orioles 2

August 31, 2018 11:15 pm
 
Baltimore Kansas City
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Mullins cf 4 2 2 1 Mrrfeld 2b 2 3 2 1
Villar 2b 4 0 0 0 A.Grdon lf 4 1 1 0
Mancini dh 3 0 0 1 H.Dzier 3b 4 2 2 2
A.Jones rf 4 0 1 0 O’Hearn 1b 5 1 3 4
C.Davis 1b 2 0 0 0 Bnfacio dh 5 0 1 0
T.Bckhm ss 4 0 0 0 Goodwin cf 4 1 0 0
R.Nunez 3b 3 0 0 0 Mondesi ss 4 0 2 0
Rickard lf 3 0 1 0 B.Phllp rf 4 0 1 0
Joseph c 3 0 0 0 Gllgher c 3 1 2 1
Totals 30 2 4 2 Totals 35 9 14 8
Baltimore 100 001 000—2
Kansas City 100 113 03x—9

E_Mondesi (6). DP_Baltimore 1, Kansas City 1. LOB_Baltimore 4, Kansas City 9. 2B_Mullins (6), Merrifield (36). HR_Mullins (3), H.Dozier (8), O’Hearn (7), Gallagher (1). SB_Merrifield (29), A.Gordon (9), Mondesi (18). SF_Mancini (5), Merrifield (5), H.Dozier (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Baltimore
Cashner L,4-13 5 1-3 9 4 4 3 1
Ramirez 2-3 3 2 2 0 0
Scott 1 1 0 0 0 2
Meisinger 1 1 3 3 2 2
Kansas City
Keller W,7-5 8 4 2 2 2 4
McCarthy 1 0 0 0 0 0

WP_Ramirez, Meisinger.

Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Greg Gibson; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Jerry Layne.

T_2:39. A_15,394 (37,903).

