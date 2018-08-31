Royals 9, Orioles 2

|Baltimore
|Kansas City
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Mullins cf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Mrrfeld 2b
|2
|3
|2
|1
|Villar 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|A.Grdon lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Mancini dh
|3
|0
|0
|1
|H.Dzier 3b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|A.Jones rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|O’Hearn 1b
|5
|1
|3
|4
|C.Davis 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Bnfacio dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|T.Bckhm ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Goodwin cf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|R.Nunez 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Mondesi ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Rickard lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|B.Phllp rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Joseph c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Gllgher c
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Totals
|30
|2
|4
|2
|Totals
|35
|9
|14
|8
|Baltimore
|100
|001
|000—2
|Kansas City
|100
|113
|03x—9
E_Mondesi (6). DP_Baltimore 1, Kansas City 1. LOB_Baltimore 4, Kansas City 9. 2B_Mullins (6), Merrifield (36). HR_Mullins (3), H.Dozier (8), O’Hearn (7), Gallagher (1). SB_Merrifield (29), A.Gordon (9), Mondesi (18). SF_Mancini (5), Merrifield (5), H.Dozier (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Baltimore
|Cashner L,4-13
|5
|1-3
|9
|4
|4
|3
|1
|Ramirez
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Scott
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Meisinger
|1
|1
|3
|3
|2
|2
|Kansas City
|Keller W,7-5
|8
|4
|2
|2
|2
|4
|McCarthy
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
WP_Ramirez, Meisinger.
Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Greg Gibson; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Jerry Layne.
T_2:39. A_15,394 (37,903).
