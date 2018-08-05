Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Royer scores twice as Red Bulls beat LAFC 2-1

August 5, 2018 8:23 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Daniel Royer scored two goals to help the New York Red Bulls beat Los Angeles FC 2-1 on Sunday night.

New York has won four of its last five.

Royer tapped home a pass from Bradley Wright-Phillips to give the Red Bulls (14-6-2) the lead for good in the 80th minute. Wright-Phillips ran onto a long, arcing pass from Marc Rzatkowski at the top of the box, took a couple dribbles and fed Royer for a first-timer into an open net.

Royer opened the scoring in the 39th. Michael Murillo’s shot from the right side was stopped by goalkeeper Tyler Miller, but the rebound rolled to Royer — who had tripped over a defender and fallen — for the finish from point-blank range.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Diego Rossi put away a feed, which slipped between two defenders, from Carlos Vela to make it 1-1 in the 53rd.

LAFC (10-6-6) is winless in its last four games.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington