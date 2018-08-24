Listen Live Sports

Suarez Navarro, Sabalenka reach Connecticut Open final

August 24, 2018 8:15 pm
 
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Carla Suarez Navarro of Spain has advanced to the final of the Connecticut Open after Monica Puig retired during their first set Friday night because of an injury.

Puig was leading 4-3 after exchanging service breaks with Suarez Navarro when she left the court holding her abdomen.

The Olympic champion returned five minutes later, lost the next game, then approached the net in tears and retired.

Suarez Navarro has played less than four sets in making it to the final. Her second-round opponent, Johanna Konta, withdrew with an illness. She was leading 6-3 in the quarterfinals when Petra Kvitova bowed out with a shoulder injury.

She will play Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus on Saturday. Sabalenka upset fifth-seeded Julia Goerges of Germany 6-4, 7-6 (3) in the first semifinal.

