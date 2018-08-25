Saints-Chargers Stats

|New Orleans
|0
|14
|8
|14—36
|L.A. Chargers
|7
|0
|0
|0—
|7
|First Quarter
LAC_Newsome 5 run (Sturgis kick), 3:13.
NO_Kamara 2 run (Thomas pass from Brees), 12:48.
NO_FG Lutz 25, 1:46.
NO_FG Lutz 35, :00.
NO_T.Hill 11 run (T.Hill run), 2:29.
NO_null 58 interception return (B.Scott run), 14:02.
NO_T.Smith 5 pass from T.Hill (run failed), 5:26.
A_22,597.
___
|NO
|LAC
|First downs
|20
|15
|Total Net Yards
|334
|166
|Rushes-yards
|32-110
|25-104
|Passing
|224
|62
|Punt Returns
|3-18
|2-23
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|3-56
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-58
|1-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|21-27-1
|14-23-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-0
|4-32
|Punts
|2-51.0
|5-42.6
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|8-58
|4-47
|Time of Possession
|33:08
|26:52
___
RUSHING_New Orleans, T.Hill 6-35, Ma.Ingram 7-24, B.Scott 6-18, Kamara 4-16, Lewis 1-7, Ginn 1-6, Line 2-5, Vereen 2-2, J.Williams 3-(minus 3). Los Angeles, Ekeler 6-50, Newsome 12-34, T.Watson 3-6, Hansbrough 1-5, G.Smith 1-4, Benjamin 1-4, C.Jones 1-1.
PASSING_New Orleans, Brees 7-9-1-59, Savage 7-10-0-99, T.Hill 7-8-0-66. Los Angeles, Rivers 5-7-0-29, C.Jones 1-3-0-13, G.Smith 7-11-1-45, Shimonek 1-2-0-7.
RECEIVING_New Orleans, T.Smith 4-39, Carr 3-38, Vereen 3-18, Lewis 2-45, Thomas 2-29, Ma.Ingram 2-16, Ginn 2-12, B.Scott 1-11, Kamara 1-10, B.Watson 1-6. Los Angeles, Ekeler 3-13, Patton 2-21, Newsome 2-10, Mi.Williams 1-13, Watt 1-11, G.Davis 1-8, Spruce 1-7, Allen 1-5, Culkin 1-4, A.Scott 1-2.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
