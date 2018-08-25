Listen Live Sports

Salah maintains Liverpool’s perfect start in Premier League

August 25, 2018 2:51 pm
 
LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Mohamed Salah extended his extraordinary scoring run at Anfield on Saturday when Liverpool beat Brighton 1-0 to make it three wins out of three without conceding in the Premier League.

The Egypt forward curled a low shot inside the far post in the 23rd minute to make it 29 goals in as many home matches since joining Liverpool in 2017.

It maintained a 16-month undefeated league run at home, where Liverpool has now scored 20 goals without reply — the club’s best run in two decades.

The only concerns for the hosts were largely of their own making, with goalkeeper Alisson twice almost caught in possession.

Early in the first half, the 25-year-old Brazilian came racing out for a through ball but failed to connect properly in a challenge with Solly March. He was fortunate the Brighton player’s poor control sent the ball out for a goal kick. Alisson did, however, parry Pascal Gross’ header in the second half.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

