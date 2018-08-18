Listen Live Sports

Santa Anita to rename race in honor of American Pharoah

August 18, 2018
 
ARCADIA, Calif. (AP) — Santa Anita will rename a Grade 1 stakes race in honor of 2015 Triple Crown champion American Pharoah.

The track says the American Pharoah Stakes for 2-year-olds will be run at 1 1/16 miles on Sept. 29.

The race was formerly known as the FrontRunner Stakes, which American Pharoah won in 2014.

American Pharoah was based at Santa Anita with Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert. The colt swept the Kentucky Derby, Preakness and Belmont to become racing’s first Triple Crown champion in 37 years.

Baffert says he hopes some of American Pharoah’s offspring will have a chance to run in his namesake race in future years.

