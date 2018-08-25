Saturday’s College Football Scores

UMass 63, Duquesne 15
Ave Maria 17, Point (Ga.) 5
Webber 48, Kentucky Christian 14
Georgetown (Ky.) 49, Warner 0
Faulkner 16, Campbellsville 10
Bluefield South 26, Cumberland (Tenn.) 14
NC A&T 20, Jacksonville St. 17
Morningside 49, William Penn 21
Briar Cliff 40, Waldorf 13
Jamestown 28, Valley City St. 26
Culver-Stockton 56, Trinity Bible 0
Trinity (Ill.) 53, Presentation 46
Montana St.-Northern 49, Mayville St. 20
Benedictine (Kan.) 75, Bethany (Kan.) 7
Midland 49, MidAmerica Nazarene 28
Doane 57, Friends 3
Lyon 22, Missouri Baptist 9
St. Francis (Ind.) 42, Robert Morris-Chicago 9
Marian 52, St. Xavier 7
Rice 31, Prairie View 28
