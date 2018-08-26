Saturday’s College Football Scores

UMass 63, Duquesne 15
Ave Maria 17, Point (Ga.) 5
Webber 48, Kentucky Christian 14
Georgetown (Ky.) 49, Warner 0
Faulkner 16, Campbellsville 10
Bluefield South 26, Cumberland (Tenn.) 14
St. Andrews 15, Edward Waters 13
NC A&T 20, Jacksonville St. 17
Morningside 49, William Penn 21
Briar Cliff 40, Waldorf 13
Jamestown 28, Valley City St. 26
Culver-Stockton 56, Trinity Bible 0
Trinity (Ill.) 53, Presentation 46
Montana St.-Northern 49, Mayville St. 20
Benedictine (Kan.) 75, Bethany (Kan.) 7
Midland 49, MidAmerica Nazarene 28
Doane 57, Friends 3
Lyon 22, Missouri Baptist 9
St. Francis (Ind.) 42, Robert Morris-Chicago 9
Marian 52, St. Xavier 7
Hastings 25, Peru St. 21
Southwestern (Kan.) 74, Graceland (Iowa) 14
Rice 31, Prairie View 28
E. Oregon 24, College of Idaho 21
Hawaii 43, Colorado St. 34
Wyoming 29, New Mexico St. 7
