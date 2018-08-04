Listen Live Sports

Saturday's Sports Transactions

August 4, 2018
 
BASEBALL
American League

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Traded RHP George Kontos to the N.Y. Yankees for cash.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Sent LHP Eric Skoglund to Omaha (PCL) for a rehab assignment.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed RHP Matt Magill on paternity leave.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned RHP Tommy Kahnle to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Assigned RHP George Kontos to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Selected the contract of RHP Chance Adams from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Placed RHP Juan Nicasio on the 10-day DL. Recalled RHP Chasen Bradford from Tacoma (PCL).

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Optioned RHP Brandon Cumpton to Buffalo (IL). Reinstated OF Kevin Pillar from the 10-day DL.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Optioned OF Chris Owings to Reno (PCL). Reinstated LHP Andrew Chafin from paternity leave. Signed LHP Sebastian Kessay to a minor league contract.

ATLANTA BRAVES — Optioned RHP Wes Parsons to Gwinnett (IL).

CHICAGO CUBS — Agreed to a four-year player development contract extension with Eugene (NWL).

COLORADO ROCKIES — Sent LHP Chris Rusin to Albuquerque (PCL) for a rehab assignment.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Sent RHP A.J. Schugel to Bradenton (FSL) for a rehab assignment.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Assigned LHP Tyler Lyons outright to Memphis (PCL). Placed OF Dexter Fowler on the 10-day DL. Reinstated 2B Kolten Wong from the 10-day DL.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Placed OF Wil Myers on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Friday. Recalled OF Franmil Reyes from El Paso (PCL).

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Signed OF Cesar Puello to a minor league contract.

American Association

GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Signed RHP Jorge De Leon.

KANSAS CITY T-BONES — Sold the contract of INF Dylan Tice to the N.Y. Mets.

LINCOLN SALTDOGS — Traded RHP Michael Tamburino to Fargo-Moorhead for two players to be named.

SIOUX FALLS CANARIES — Signed RHPs Dimitri Kourtis and Will Lamarche.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

CHICAGO BEARS — Waived OL Jack Allen. Signed OL Kaleb Johnson.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed CB C.J. Goodwin, OL Cory Helms and WR Kayaune Ross.

DETROIT LIONS — Waived WR Dom Williams. Signed WR Brian Brown.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Agreed to terms with Ss Kenny Vaccaro and Jason Thompson.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Agreed to terms with G John Gibson on an eight-year contract extension.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Signed F Brian White.

