Saturday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Designated 3B Danny Valencia for assignment. Recalled RHP Jimmy Yacabonis from Norfolk (IL). Selected the contract of OF Cedric Mullins from Norfolk. Sent OF Craig Gentry to Frederick (Carolina) for a rehab assignment.

BOSTON RED SOX — Recalled RHP William Cuevas from the Pawtucket (IL) as 26th man.

DETROIT TIGERS — Designated RHP Jacob Turner for assignment. Signed RHP Zach McAllister. Sent LHP Daniel Norris to the GCL Tigers East for a rehab assignment.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Optioned 1B J.D. Davis to Fresno (PCL). Reinstated SS Carlos Correa from the 10-day DL.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Recalled RHP Akeel Morris from Salt Lake (PCL). Sent LHP Julio Urias to Rancho Cucamonga (Cal) for a rehab assignment.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed LHP Adalberto Mejia on the 10-day DL. Recalled RHP Tyler Duffey and 1B Tyler Austin from Rochester (IL).

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Assigned 3B Deven Marrero outright to Reno (PCL).

ATLANTA BRAVES — Optioned RHP Wes Parsons and LHP Adam McCreery to Gwinnett (IL). Recalled LHP Chad Bell from Gwinnett. Selected the contract of RHP Chad Sobotka from Gwinnett.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled SP Pat Venditte from Oklahoma City (PCL).

MIAMI MARLINS — Placed RHP Kyle Barraclough on the 10-day DL. Selected the contract of OF Rafael Ortega from New Orleans (PCL).

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Sent RHP Zach Davies to Biloxi (SL) for a rehab assignment.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Designated RHP Jake Thompson for assignment. Reinstated SS J.P. Crawford from the 10-day DL. Sent SS Pedro Florimon to the GCL Phillies East for a rehab assignment.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Optioned RHP Dovydas Neverauskas to Indianapolis (IL). Recalled RHP Clay Holmes from Indianapolis.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Sent OF Tyler O’Neill to Memphis (PCL) for a rehab assignment.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Designated RHP Phil Hughes for assignment. Selected the contract of RHP Jacob Nix from El Paso (PCL).

American Association

CHICAGO DOGS — Signed RHPs Wes Torrez and Brandon White.

CLEBURNE RAILROADERS — Released C Michael Pair.

WINNIPEG GOLDEYES — Claimed RHP Ryan Schlosser off waivers from St. Paul.

Can-Am League

SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Released LHP Martire Garcia. Signed LHP Ari Kaufman.

TROIS-RIVIERES AIGLES — Released LHP Fernando Fernandez and RHP Jackson Zarubin.

FOOTBALL National Football League

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Placed OL Dillon Gordon on injured reserve. Signed OL Alex Officer.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Placed OT Kristjan Sokoli on injured reserve. Re-signed DB Mike Jones.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Waived CBs Joseph Este and Jarell Carter. Agreed to terms with DBs Kenneth Durden and Trey Caldwell.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Waived/injured FB Elijah Wellman. Placed TE Manasseh Garner and RB Derrius Guice on injured reserve. Signed TE J.P. Holtz, LB Jeff Knox and DL Jalen Wilkerson.

HOCKEY ECHL

ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Re-signed F Branden Troock.

COLLEGE

SOUTHERN MISSISSIPPI — Suspended QB Kwadra Griggs indefinitely.

