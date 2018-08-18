Listen Live Sports

Saturday's Sports Transactions

August 18, 2018
 
BASEBALL
American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Placed LHP Chris Sale on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Wednesday, Aug. 15. Recalled RHP Brandon Workman from Pawtucket (IL).

American Association

CLEBURNE RAILROADERS — Released OF Matt Helms.

ST. PAUL SAINTS — Released C Connor Olson.

TEXAS AIRHOGS — Acquired OF Javion Randle from San Rafael (Pacific Association).

FOOTBALL
National Football League

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Placed WR Josh Gordon on the active/non-football illness list. Signed TE Stephen Baggett. Waived-injured TE Julian Allen. Waived DB Micah Hannemann.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed RB LeShun Daniels. Placed RB Akeem Judd on the reserve/retired list.

COLLEGE

FREDONIA STATE — Named Angela Pucciarelli assistant director of athletics/senior woman administrator; Matt Johnson women’s tennis coach; Jay Martinez and Tory Trzyna assistant athletic trainers; Derek Fie sports information assistant; Ben Chatley and Taylor Chwalinski assistant swimming coaches; Reid Lesswing men’s assistant hockey coach; Ryan Ross men’s assistant soccer coach; Madison Szpaicher women’s assistant volleyball coach and Meghann Kilgallon assistant diving coach.

