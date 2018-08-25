Saturday’s Sports Transactions

NEW YORK YANKEES — Recalled RHP Luis Cessa from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL) as their 26th man.
CHICAGO DOGS — Signed RHP Ben Allison.
CLEBURNE RAILROADERS — Traded OF Trevor Sealey to the St. Paul for cash and a player to be named. Traded OF K.C. Huth to the Gary for future considerations. Signed INF Dustin Williams.
FARGO-MOORHEAD REDHAWKS — Signed C Chris Coste and INF Jake Vieth.
GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Released OF Sonny Cortez. Signed C Jeffrey Sneed and 1B Kevin Riley.
KANSAS CITY T-BONES — Signed OF Danny Hayes.
ST. PAUL SAINTS — Signed OF Alex Boxwell.
WICHITA WINGNUTS — Signed RHP Steve Pastora.
NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Signed RHP Cody Strayer.
QUEBEC CAPITALES — Signed RHPs Bobby Blevins and Arik Sikula and OF David Salgueiro.
ROCKLAND BOULDERS — Signed RHPs Max Biedrzycki and Lee Sosa.
TROIS-RIVIERES AIGLES — Signed RHP Matt Rusch.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Activated WR Josh Gordon from the active-NFI list.
DETROIT LIONS — Waived-injured S Stefan McClure.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
LOS ANGELES KINGS — Signed F Drake Rymsha to a three-year entry-level contract,
MANCHESTER MONARCHS — Signed D Chris Carlisle.
