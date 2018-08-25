Listen Live Sports

Saturday's Sports Transactions

August 25, 2018
 
BASEBALL
American League

NEW YORK YANKEES — Recalled RHP Luis Cessa from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL) as their 26th man.

American Association

CHICAGO DOGS — Signed RHP Ben Allison.

CLEBURNE RAILROADERS — Traded OF Trevor Sealey to the St. Paul for cash and a player to be named. Traded OF K.C. Huth to the Gary for future considerations. Signed INF Dustin Williams.

FARGO-MOORHEAD REDHAWKS — Signed C Chris Coste and INF Jake Vieth.

GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Released OF Sonny Cortez. Signed C Jeffrey Sneed and 1B Kevin Riley.

KANSAS CITY T-BONES — Signed OF Danny Hayes.

ST. PAUL SAINTS — Signed OF Alex Boxwell.

WICHITA WINGNUTS — Signed RHP Steve Pastora.

Can-Am League

NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Signed RHP Cody Strayer.

QUEBEC CAPITALES — Signed RHPs Bobby Blevins and Arik Sikula and OF David Salgueiro.

ROCKLAND BOULDERS — Signed RHPs Max Biedrzycki and Lee Sosa.

TROIS-RIVIERES AIGLES — Signed RHP Matt Rusch.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Activated WR Josh Gordon from the active-NFI list.

DETROIT LIONS — Waived-injured S Stefan McClure.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Signed F Drake Rymsha to a three-year entry-level contract,

ECHL

MANCHESTER MONARCHS — Signed D Chris Carlisle.

