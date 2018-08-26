Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Saturday’s Sports Transactions

August 26, 2018 12:26 am
 
2 min read
Share       
BASEBALL
American League

NEW YORK YANKEES — Recalled RHP Luis Cessa from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL) as their 26th man and sent him back Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

TEXAS RANGERS — Placed INF Hanser Alberto on the 10-day DL. Purchased the contract of C Carlos Pérez from Round Rock (PCL). Recalled RHP Nick Gardewine from Round Rock and placed him on the 60-day DL.

National League

Pittsburgh Pirates — Recalled RHP Nick Kingham from Indianapolis (IL). Optioned RHP Clay Holmes to Indianapolis. Reinstated RHP A.J. Schugel from the 60-day DL and outrighted him to Indianapolis.

American Association

CHICAGO DOGS — Signed RHP Ben Allison.

        Insight by the Anomali: Justice Department, Department of Defense Information Networks, DHS and IT-ISAC explore cyber threat intelligence sharing in this free webinar.

Advertisement

CLEBURNE RAILROADERS — Traded OF Trevor Sealey to the St. Paul for cash and a player to be named. Traded OF K.C. Huth to the Gary for future considerations. Signed INF Dustin Williams.

FARGO-MOORHEAD REDHAWKS — Signed C Chris Coste and INF Jake Vieth.

GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Released OF Sonny Cortez. Signed C Jeffrey Sneed and 1B Kevin Riley.

KANSAS CITY T-BONES — Signed OF Danny Hayes.

ST. PAUL SAINTS — Signed OF Alex Boxwell.

WICHITA WINGNUTS — Signed RHP Steve Pastora.

Can-Am League

NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Signed RHP Cody Strayer.

QUEBEC CAPITALES — Signed RHPs Bobby Blevins and Arik Sikula and OF David Salgueiro.

ROCKLAND BOULDERS — Signed RHPs Max Biedrzycki and Lee Sosa.

TROIS-RIVIERES AIGLES — Signed RHP Matt Rusch.

Frontier League

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Sold the contract of RHP Alex Phillips to the Minnesota Twins.

NORMAL CORNBELTERS — Signed RHP Chance Simpson.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed INF Dom Iero.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Activated WR Josh Gordon from the active-NFI list.

DETROIT LIONS — Waived-injured S Stefan McClure.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Placed WR Sergio Bailey II on injured reserve. Waived WR Jake Lampman.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Signed DL Jojo Wicker. Waived DB Darius Hillary.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Signed F Drake Rymsha to a three-year entry-level contract,

ECHL

MANCHESTER MONARCHS — Signed D Chris Carlisle.

COLLEGE

IDAHO STATE — Placed athletic director Jeff Tingey on administrative leave by the school.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|4 Intelligence and National Security...
9|4 OPM Industry Outreach Day
9|5 Incident Response '18
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US, Malaysian marines complete CARAT simulation for enhanced cooperation

Today in History

1783: Treaty of Paris signed