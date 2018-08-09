School suspends football coach after locker room assault

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama school system has placed a prep football coach on leave after players were videotaped beating a teammate in a locker room.

Mobile County schools spokeswoman Rena Phillips tells news outlets the action against Davidson High School coach Fred Riley is effective immediately.

Nine players have been suspended and a $12 million lawsuit was filed after video showed a then-freshman quarterback being beaten in April in what his parents say was a hazing attack.

The young player suffered a broken arm, and police say they were called about an assault complaint.

The school spokeswoman wouldn’t comment on the action against the coach, and Riley hasn’t commented on being placed on leave. But he told reporters last month he planned to keep coaching.

The team began fall practice Monday.

