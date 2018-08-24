Seahawks-Vikings Stats

Seattle 0 10 3 7—20 Minnesota 0 6 0 15—21 Second Quarter

Min_Murray 1 run (pass failed), 13:42.

Sea_Carson 6 run (Janikowski kick), 7:36.

Sea_FG Janikowski 35, 2:39.

Third Quarter

Sea_FG Janikowski 55, 10:09.

Fourth Quarter

Min_Wieneke 1 pass from Sloter (Carlson kick), 9:09.

Sea_Moore 36 pass from McGough (Janikowski kick), 4:10.

Min_Beebe 25 pass from Sloter (Wieneke pass from Sloter), :47.

A_66,676.

Sea Min First downs 15 21 Total Net Yards 340 295 Rushes-yards 24-102 24-58 Passing 238 237 Punt Returns 5-32 2-40 Kickoff Returns 3-84 3-70 Interceptions Ret. 0-0 1-22 Comp-Att-Int 18-38-1 32-51-0 Sacked-Yards Lost 2-19 4-33 Punts 5-53.6 6-44.7 Fumbles-Lost 0-0 1-0 Penalties-Yards 7-47 1-5 Time of Possession 26:02 33:58

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Seattle, M.Davis 8-31, Carson 7-26, McGough 4-22, Prosise 4-18, R.Wilson 1-5. Minnesota, Boone 9-26, Murray 10-24, Siemian 1-3, Cousins 1-2, McCrary 1-2, Cook 2-1.

PASSING_Seattle, R.Wilson 11-21-0-118, A.Davis 2-3-0-(minus 1), McGough 5-14-1-140. Minnesota, Cousins 17-28-0-182, Siemian 4-8-0-3, Sloter 11-15-0-85.

RECEIVING_Seattle, Marshall 3-34, Reynolds 3-25, Scott 2-69, Carson 2-20, Prosise 2-5, Moore 1-36, M.Johnson 1-34, Grayson 1-25, Turner 1-10, Swoopes 1-2, M.Davis 1-(minus 3). Minnesota, Beebe 5-59, Diggs 4-51, Thielen 4-26, Boone 4-13, Treadwell 3-44, Murray 3-32, Ham 2-26, Hoppes 2-11, Badet 1-3, Rudolph 1-3, Bell 1-2, Wieneke 1-1, Siemian 1-(minus 1).

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Minnesota, Carlson 42, Carlson 42.

