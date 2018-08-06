Listen Live Sports

Seedorf named Cameroon coach, Kluivert his assistant

August 6, 2018 10:16 am
 
YAOUNDE, Cameroon (AP) — Cameroon has appointed Clarence Seedorf head coach of the national soccer team with Patrick Kluivert his assistant.

The Cameroon soccer federation hopes the two former Netherlands internationals can lead the team to a second straight African Cup of Nations title on home soil next year.

Seedorf takes on his first international coaching job after being in charge when Deportivo La Coruna was relegated from Spain’s top league last season. He has also previously coached AC Milan and Chinese club Shenzhen.

The 42-year-old former Ajax, Real Madrid and AC Milan midfielder replaces Hugo Broos, who was fired last year after his African champions failed to qualify for the World Cup in Russia.

Kluivert, who is also 42, most recently worked as director of football at Paris Saint-Germain.

