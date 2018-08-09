Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Serbia expels 6 Croatian fans, bars entry for 3 years

August 9, 2018 6:11 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbia has expelled six Croatian soccer fans who were sentenced to suspended prison terms for robbing a gas station while traveling to Bulgaria.

A Serbian court said Thursday the fans have been barred from entering Serbia for the next three years.

The group admitted stealing beer, cigarettes and toys from the gas station near Belgrade while on their way to last week’s match between Hajduk Split and Slavia Sofia.

Police detained 28 fans as they were returning. Another 14 fans got 15-day jail terms and one-year entry ban. Several fans were fined for smaller offenses.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

Local media have carried pictures showing the fan group’s name, Torcida, written on a gas station wall along with a “U” sign associated with Croatia’s World War II Ustasha pro-Nazi fighters.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington