The Associated Press
 
Shaw, Peralta lift Brewers to 8-2 win over Rockies

August 4, 2018 10:38 pm
 
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Travis Shaw hit a grand slam during Milwaukee’s six-run first inning, and the Brewers beat the Colorado Rockies 8-4 on Saturday night.

Milwaukee won for the fourth time in six games stayed one back of NL Central-leading Chicago, which held on for a 5-4 win over San Diego. Rookie Freddy Peralta pitched six effective innings in his second win over Colorado this season.

Trevor Story hit two two-run homers for the Rockies, who have dropped five of six. Tyler Anderson (6-4) was tagged for seven runs and seven hits in four innings.

Story’s 23rd homer off Matt Albers caromed off the yellow padding on top of the wall in the ninth. A 50-second replay review confirmed the call.

The Rockies then loaded the bases with one out, but Joakim Soria struck out pinch-hitter Tom Murphy swinging and Josh Hader got Charlie Blackmon to pop out for his eighth save.

