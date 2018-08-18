Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Sheriff: Shooting at football game unrelated to school

August 18, 2018 5:27 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a shooting outside a Florida high school football game in which two men were wounded had nothing to do with school or the game.

Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw said at a news conference Saturday that the adult victims were not students and happened be at the game. Bradshaw says the shooters specifically targeted the two victims because of unspecified past dealings they had and that it was not a random shooting.

Bradshaw says the two men are recovering. Their names have not been released.

The shooting Friday night caused panic at the game between Palm Beach Central and William T. Dwyer high schools, including some injuries as people fled the stadium in chaos.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

No arrests had been made Saturday.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington