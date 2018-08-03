Sky-Dream, Box

CHICAGO (74)

DeShields 1-9 4-4 6, Dolson 3-8 0-0 6, G.Williams 3-6 2-2 8, Quigley 4-10 0-0 8, Vandersloot 7-12 7-7 24, Coates 1-4 1-2 3, Copper 1-9 3-4 5, Harper 3-3 0-0 6, Parker 2-4 3-4 8. Totals 25-65 20-23 74.

ATLANTA (89)

Breland 5-9 3-4 13, E.Williams 3-6 3-4 9, Hayes 8-12 0-0 19, McCoughtry 9-15 3-3 21, R.Montgomery 3-12 2-2 9, Bentley 5-11 0-4 11, Billings 0-2 2-2 2, Dietrick 0-0 0-0 0, McGee-Stafford 1-3 0-0 2, Sykes 1-8 0-0 3. Totals 35-78 13-19 89.

Chicago 19 24 16 15—74 Atlanta 23 19 22 25—89

3-Point Goals_Chicago 4-13 (Vandersloot 3-4, Parker 1-1, G.Williams 0-1, Copper 0-1, Dolson 0-1, DeShields 0-2, Quigley 0-3), Atlanta 6-20 (Hayes 3-5, Sykes 1-2, Bentley 1-4, R.Montgomery 1-9). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Chicago 32 (Coates 6), Atlanta 39 (Breland 9). Assists_Chicago 15 (Vandersloot 7), Atlanta 25 (Bentley 7). Total Fouls_Chicago 19, Atlanta 20. Technicals_McCoughtry. A_5,120 (8,600).

