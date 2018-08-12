Sky-Sun, Box

CHICAGO (75)

DeShields 3-8 2-2 8, Dolson 7-13 4-5 20, G.Williams 2-3 0-0 5, Quigley 4-13 2-2 10, Vandersloot 3-9 3-3 10, Coates 3-4 0-2 6, Copper 5-9 3-3 16, Harper 0-3 0-0 0, Ndour 0-0 0-0 0, Parker 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 27-65 14-17 75.

CONNECTICUT (82)

A.Thomas 5-8 4-4 14, C.Williams 9-21 2-2 22, J.Thomas 4-18 3-4 11, Ogwumike 5-10 3-6 13, Stricklen 0-3 0-0 0, Clarendon 1-3 1-1 3, J.Jones 6-10 4-5 17, Laney 1-2 0-0 2, Tuck 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 31-79 17-22 82.

Chicago 15 23 8 29—75 Connecticut 23 12 27 20—82

3-Point Goals_Chicago 7-17 (Copper 3-3, Dolson 2-3, G.Williams 1-1, Vandersloot 1-2, Parker 0-1, Harper 0-1, DeShields 0-2, Quigley 0-4), Connecticut 3-18 (C.Williams 2-6, J.Jones 1-2, Tuck 0-2, Stricklen 0-3, J.Thomas 0-5). Fouled Out_Coates. Rebounds_Chicago 33 (Dolson 8), Connecticut 51 (J.Jones 15). Assists_Chicago 19 (Vandersloot 7), Connecticut 11 (J.Thomas 8). Total Fouls_Chicago 21, Connecticut 18. A_7,687 (9,323).

