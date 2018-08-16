Soccer teams from Genoa have their matches postponed

ROME (AP) — The two soccer teams from Genoa had their weekend matches postponed on Thursday following the bridge collapse in the Italian city.

At least 39 people were killed in the collapse.

The rescheduled dates for the two matches will be announced “in the coming days.”

Sampdoria President Massimo Ferrero said he has been informed by Juventus that it won’t play on Saturday, the day of the funerals. Juventus is scheduled to play at Chievo Verona in what is expected to be Cristiano Ronaldo’s competitive debut for his new club.

“In all the other matches scheduled for the first round of Serie A, in memory of the victims of Genoa, one minute of silence will be observed before the start and the teams will take to the field with black armbands,” the league said in a statement.

