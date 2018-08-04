Sounders-Minnesota United, Sums

Seattle 0 2—2 Minnesota 1 0—1

First half_1, Minnesota, Quintero, 10, 19th minute.

Second half_2, Seattle, Lodeiro, 3 (penalty kick), 91st. 3, Seattle, Bruin, 2 (Ruidiaz), 98th.

Goalies_Seattle, Stefan Frei; Minnesota, Bobby Shuttleworth.

Yellow Cards_Francis, Seattle, 78th; Ibarra, Minnesota, 91st; Lodeiro, Seattle, 92nd.

Referee_Drew Fischer. Assistant Referees_Joe Fletcher, Felisha Mariscal. 4th Official_Joseph Dickerson.

A_24,482 (50,805)

Lineups

Seattle_Stefan Frei; Kim Kee-Hee (Roman Torres, 38th), Kelvin Leerdam, Chad Marshall, Nouhou Tolo (Waylon Francis, 46th); Osvaldo Alonso, Cristian Roldan, Harry Shipp (Will Bruin, 76th), Gustav Svensson; Nicolas Lodeiro, Raul Ruidiaz.

Minnesota_Bobby Shuttleworth; Michael Boxall, Francisco Calvo, Brent Kallman; Ibson, Alexi Gomez, Miguel Ibarra, Rasmus Schuller (Collin Martin, 46th), Collen Warner; Carlos Darwin Quintero, Angelo Rodriguez (Abu Danladi, 69th).

