Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Southern Mississippi quarterback Kwadra Griggs suspended

August 11, 2018 11:30 am
 
< a min read
Share       

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — Southern Mississippi has suspended quarterback Kwadra Griggs for an undisclosed reason.

The school said in a statement Saturday the indefinite suspension will remain “pending resolution of a student conduct matter.”

The senior played in 10 games last season, throwing for 1,879 yards, 16 touchdowns and just two interceptions. He ran for 268 yards and three touchdowns.

Southern Miss finished 8-5 last year and opens this season Sept. 1 with a home game against Jackson State.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington