Spartak’s Luiz Adriano banned 3 games for hitting opponent

August 27, 2018 11:48 am
 
NYON, Switzerland (AP) — UEFA has banned Spartak Moscow forward Luiz Adriano for three games after he hit an opponent.

The Brazilian striker earned a straight red card for his foul on defender Jose Angel Crespo during the second leg of Spartak’s 3-2 aggregate loss to Greek team PAOK in Champions League qualifying earlier this month.

Luiz Adriano and Crespo were jostling for position in PAOK’s penalty area when Luiz Adriano struck Crespo in the torso.

Spartak lost the first leg 3-2 and the second leg ended 0-0 after Adriano was dismissed in the 33rd minute.

Spartak’s elimination from Champions League qualifying means Luiz Adriano will serve his ban in the Europa League group stage.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

