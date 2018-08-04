Sporting KC-Dynamo, Sums

Kansas City 0 1—1 Houston 0 0—0

First half_None.

Second half_1, Kansas City, Rubio, 4 (Busio), 74th minute.

Goalies_Kansas City, Tim Melia; Houston, Joe Willis.

Yellow Cards_Quioto, Houston, 4th; Elis, Houston, 15th; Garcia, Houston, 19th; Sinovic, Kansas City, 22nd; Willis, Houston, 70th; Pena, Houston, 80th; Rubio, Kansas City, 92nd; Leonardo, Houston, 100th.

Red Cards_Fuenmayor, Houston, 14th; Ceren, Houston, 95th; Elis, Houston, 99th.

Referee_Chris Penso. Assistant Referees_Apolinar Mariscal, Mike Rottersman. 4th Official_Alejandro Mariscal.

A— 14,675 (22,039)

Lineups

Kansas City_Tim Melia; Matt Besler, Ike Opara, Seth Sinovic, Graham Zusi; Yohan Croizet (Diego Rubio, 61st), Felipe Gutierrez, Ilie Sanchez; Gianluca Busio, Gerso Fernandes, Daniel Salloi.

Houston_Joe Willis; Leonardo, Alejandro Fuenmayor, Adam Lundqvist; Darwin Ceren, Boniek Garcia, Tomas Martinez (Adolfo Machado, 20th), Andrew Wenger; Alberth Elis, Mauro Manotas (Ronaldo Pena, 72nd), Romell Quioto.

