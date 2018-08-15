Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Sporting KC’s Jimmy Medranda to miss remainder of season

August 15, 2018 2:34 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Sporting Kansas City defender Jimmy Medranda will miss the remainder of the season after exploratory surgery on his left knee revealed a cartilage defect that will require another surgery.

The injury was diagnosed late last week. Medranda will be sidelined about eight months.

The 24-year-old Colombian defender appeared in Sporting KC’s first 12 league matches, making eight starts with two goals and an assist. He’s been with the club since 2013 and has appeared in 97 total matches.

The injury is significant for Sporting KC, which is currently second in the Western Conference with 39 points. The club returns to the field Saturday against third-place Portland.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington