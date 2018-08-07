NEW YORK (AP) — The Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown Standardbred poll conducted by Harness Racing Communications. Rankings based on the votes of harness racing media representatives on a 10-thru-1 point basis with first-place votes in parentheses, North American records through Aug. 6, total points and previous ranking (A-G-S Age-Gait-Sex, p-pacer, t-trotter, h-horse, f-filly, m-mare, c-colt, g-gelding):

AGS St 1-2-3 Pts Pvs 1. Atlanta (23) 3tf 7 6-1-0 335 4 2. Hannelore Hanover (11) 6tm 7 6-0-1 310 1 3. Manchego 3tf 7 5-1-0 229 — 4. Shartin N (1) 5pm 17 13-1-0 224 7 5. McWicked 7ph 9 6-2-0 176 2 6. Lather Up 3pc 9 8-0-0 123 8 7. Ariana G 4tm 6 3-0-0 96 3 8. Marion Marauder 5th 7 4-3-0 87 — 9. Courtly Choice 3pc 9 6-0-0 77 5 10. Kissin In The Sand 3pf 7 4-3-0 75 6

Also: Youaremycandygirl 45, Stay Hungry 37, Western Joe 20, Don’t Let’em 19, Crystal Fashion 15, Phaetosive 11, Six Pack 11, Dorsoduro Hanover 6, Wolfgang 6, Jimmy Freight 4, Plunge Blue Chip 4, Sonnet Grace 4, Melodies Major 3, Dream Together 2, Filibuster Hanover 2, Bit Of A Legend N 1, De Los Cielos Deo 1, Fox Valley Gemini 1, The Ice Dutchess 1.

