The Associated Press
 
August 14, 2018 3:09 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — The Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown Standardbred poll conducted by Harness Racing Communications. Rankings based on the votes of harness racing media representatives on a 10-thru-1 point basis with first-place votes in parentheses, North American records through Aug. 13, total points and previous ranking (A-G-S Age-Gait-Sex, p-pacer, t-trotter, h-horse, f-filly, m-mare, c-colt, g-gelding):

AGS St 1-2-3 Pts Pvs
1. Atlanta (31) 3tf 7 6-1-0 345 1
2. Hannelore Hanover (2) 6tm 8 6-0-2 269 2
3. Shartin N (1) 5pm 17 13-1-0 241 4
4. Manchego 3tf 7 5-1-0 223 3
5. McWicked 7ph 10 6-2-1 150 5
6. Lazarus N (1) 6ph 1 1-0-0 116 NR
7. Marion Marauder 5th 7 4-3-0 98 8
8. Courtly Choice 3pc 10 7-0-0 94 9
9. Kissin In The Sand 3pf 8 5-3-0 89 10
10. Lather Up 3pc 10 8-0-0 68 6

Also: Ariana G 64; Youaremycandygirl 42; Crystal Fashion 18; Stay Hungry 16; Dream Together 9; Six Pack 9; Dorsoduro Hanover 8; Will Take Charge 7; Wolfgang 7; Bit Of A Legend N 6; Captain Ahab 6; Don’t Let’em 6; Filibuster Hanover 6; Jimmy Freight 6; Sonnet Grace 4; Melodies Major 3; Phaetosive 3; Plunge Blue Chip 3; Caviart Ally 2; Risk N 2; Thinkbig Dreambig 2; De Los Cielos Deo 1; Fox Valley Gemini 1; Western Joe 1.

