NEW YORK (AP) — The Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown Standardbred poll conducted by Harness Racing Communications. Rankings based on the votes of harness racing media representatives on a 10-thru-1 point basis with first-place votes in parentheses, North American records through Aug. 27, total points and previous ranking (A-G-S Age-Gait-Sex, p-pacer, t-trotter, h-horse, f-filly, m-mare, c-colt, g-gelding):
|
|AGS
|St
|1-2-3
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Atlanta (17)
|3tf
|8
|6-2-0
|320
|1
|2. Manchego (13)
|3tf
|9
|6-2-0
|287
|4
|3. Shartin N (3)
|5pm
|18-14-1-0
|260
|3
|4. Hannelore Hanover
|6tm
|9
|6-0-3
|210
|2
|5. Courtly Choice
|3pc
|11
|8-0-0
|148
|5
|6. Marion Marauder
|5th
|8
|5-3-0
|131
|9
|7. McWicked
|7ph
|10
|6-2-1
|122
|6
|8. Ariana G (1)
|4tm
|8
|4-0-0
|101
|NR
|9. Lazarus N (1)
|6ph
|1
|1-0-0
|94
|7
|10. Kissin In The Sand
|3pf
|9
|6-3-0
|73
|10
Also: Lather Up 69, Youaremycandygirl 35, Jimmy Freight 22, Will Take Charge 8, Met’s Hall 7, Captain Ahab 6, Don’t Let’em 6, Filibuster Hanover 6, Wolfgang 5, Six Pack 4, Crystal Fashion 3, Swandre The Giant 3, Beckhams Z Tam 1, De Los Cielos Deo 1, Dorsoduro Hanover 1, Phaetosive 1, Stag Party 1.
