Steelers-Eagles Stats

|Pittsburgh
|7
|15
|6
|3—31
|Philadelphia
|0
|14
|0
|0—14
|First Quarter
Pit_Smith-Schuster 71 pass from L.Jones (Boswell kick), 4:02.
Phi_Goedert 15 pass from Sudfeld (Smallwood run), 10:26.
Pit_Toussaint 3 run (Toussaint run), 4:18.
Phi_Gibson 63 pass from Sudfeld (run failed), 1:58.
Pit_Patterson 29 pass from Dobbs (Boswell kick), :18.
Pit_FG Boswell 32, 11:59.
Pit_FG Boswell 41, 1:07.
Pit_FG Boswell 38, 8:54.
A_69,696.
___
|Pit
|Phi
|First downs
|19
|16
|Total Net Yards
|346
|325
|Rushes-yards
|31-94
|24-106
|Passing
|252
|219
|Punt Returns
|3-12
|2-14
|Kickoff Returns
|1-0
|6-120
|Interceptions Ret.
|2-19
|1-5
|Comp-Att-Int
|20-29-1
|18-32-2
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|4-23
|2-12
|Punts
|5-44.2
|6-45.8
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-0
|4-1
|Penalties-Yards
|8-42
|11-74
|Time of Possession
|33:29
|26:31
___
RUSHING_Pittsburgh, Toussaint 7-29, Conner 4-25, Dobbs 2-19, Ridley 10-14, Samuels 6-7, Rudolph 1-0, Jame.Summers 1-0. Philadelphia, Clement 5-30, J.Adams 6-30, Smallwood 6-21, Ajayi 4-20, Sudfeld 2-5, Callahan 1-0.
PASSING_Pittsburgh, L.Jones 4-4-0-83, Dobbs 9-13-1-91, Rudolph 7-12-0-101. Philadelphia, Sudfeld 10-14-2-140, Callahan 8-18-0-91.
RECEIVING_Pittsburgh, Patterson 6-77, Ridley 3-45, Washington 2-44, Tucker 2-14, Smith-Schuster 1-71, Conner 1-9, Scotland-Williamson 1-5, Hunter 1-4, McKever 1-3, James 1-2, Samuels 1-1. Philadelphia, Goedert 4-66, Treggs 3-39, Gibson 2-77, J.Adams 2-11, Smallwood 2-2, Clement 2-2, Carter 1-20, R.Davis 1-7, Perkins 1-7.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
