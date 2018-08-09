Steelers-Eagles Stats

Pittsburgh 7 15 6 3—31 Philadelphia 0 14 0 0—14 First Quarter

Pit_Smith-Schuster 71 pass from L.Jones (Boswell kick), 4:02.

Second Quarter

Phi_Goedert 15 pass from Sudfeld (Smallwood run), 10:26.

Pit_Toussaint 3 run (Toussaint run), 4:18.

Phi_Gibson 63 pass from Sudfeld (run failed), 1:58.

Advertisement

Pit_Patterson 29 pass from Dobbs (Boswell kick), :18.

Third Quarter

Pit_FG Boswell 32, 11:59.

Pit_FG Boswell 41, 1:07.

Fourth Quarter

Pit_FG Boswell 38, 8:54.

A_69,696.

___

Pit Phi First downs 19 16 Total Net Yards 346 325 Rushes-yards 31-94 24-106 Passing 252 219 Punt Returns 3-12 2-14 Kickoff Returns 1-0 6-120 Interceptions Ret. 2-19 1-5 Comp-Att-Int 20-29-1 18-32-2 Sacked-Yards Lost 4-23 2-12 Punts 5-44.2 6-45.8 Fumbles-Lost 2-0 4-1 Penalties-Yards 8-42 11-74 Time of Possession 33:29 26:31

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Pittsburgh, Toussaint 7-29, Conner 4-25, Dobbs 2-19, Ridley 10-14, Samuels 6-7, Rudolph 1-0, Jame.Summers 1-0. Philadelphia, Clement 5-30, J.Adams 6-30, Smallwood 6-21, Ajayi 4-20, Sudfeld 2-5, Callahan 1-0.

PASSING_Pittsburgh, L.Jones 4-4-0-83, Dobbs 9-13-1-91, Rudolph 7-12-0-101. Philadelphia, Sudfeld 10-14-2-140, Callahan 8-18-0-91.

RECEIVING_Pittsburgh, Patterson 6-77, Ridley 3-45, Washington 2-44, Tucker 2-14, Smith-Schuster 1-71, Conner 1-9, Scotland-Williamson 1-5, Hunter 1-4, McKever 1-3, James 1-2, Samuels 1-1. Philadelphia, Goedert 4-66, Treggs 3-39, Gibson 2-77, J.Adams 2-11, Smallwood 2-2, Clement 2-2, Carter 1-20, R.Davis 1-7, Perkins 1-7.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.