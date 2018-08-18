Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Stewart has double-double, Storm secure top seed in playoffs

August 18, 2018 12:12 am
 
< a min read
Share       

SEATTLE (AP) — Breanna Stewart had 22 points and 15 rebounds and the Seattle Storm beat the New York Liberty 85-77 on Friday night to secure the top seed in the WNBA playoffs.

Seattle (25-8) has won 15 of its last 18 games and has home-court advantage throughout the playoffs.

Sue Bird had 13 points and six assists for Seattle. The Storm set the WNBA single-season record for 3-pointers with its 284th, passing Phoenix’s total from 2007. Stewart made a wide-open 3 in the first quarter to break Seattle’s franchise record for field goals in a season, topping Lauren Jackson’s 258 in 2007.

Seattle opened the fourth quarter on a 16-5 spurt to take a 78-63 lead.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Tina Charles scored 21 points for New York (7-26), and Sugar Rodgers scored all 12 of her points in the fourth quarter. The Liberty have lost 12 straight. Kiah Stokes moved into sixth on New York’s rebounding list, passing Teresa Weatherspoon.

It was Seattle’s franchise-record fourth straight sellout.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington