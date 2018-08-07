Storm-Fever, Box

SEATTLE (94)

Bird 7-8 0-0 16, Clark 1-5 0-0 2, Howard 7-9 4-6 19, Loyd 3-5 2-2 10, Stewart 7-15 2-4 17, Canada 4-8 0-0 8, Langhorne 1-4 0-0 2, Mosqueda-Lewis 3-7 1-1 8, Paris 2-6 0-0 4, Quinn 0-0 0-0 0, Russell 0-0 0-2 0, Whitcomb 2-5 2-2 8. Totals 37-72 11-17 94.

INDIANA (79)

Achonwa 4-8 1-1 9, Dupree 10-12 2-2 22, Pondexter 1-10 0-0 2, Vivians 5-9 0-0 15, Wheeler 2-5 1-1 5, Alexander 2-3 2-2 6, K.Mitchell 5-11 3-3 14, Mavunga 0-0 0-0 0, McCall 0-1 0-0 0, T.Mitchell 2-8 2-2 6. Totals 31-67 11-11 79.

Seattle 22 29 25 18—94 Indiana 27 17 16 19—79

3-Point Goals_Seattle 9-23 (Bird 2-3, Loyd 2-4, Whitcomb 2-5, Stewart 1-2, Howard 1-2, Mosqueda-Lewis 1-4, Canada 0-1, Clark 0-2), Indiana 6-15 (Vivians 5-9, K.Mitchell 1-2, T.Mitchell 0-1, Wheeler 0-1, Pondexter 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Seattle 36 (Stewart 12), Indiana 33 (Dupree 8). Assists_Seattle 27 (Bird, Canada 8), Indiana 20 (Pondexter 5). Total Fouls_Seattle 12, Indiana 14. A_6,401 (20,000).

