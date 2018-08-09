Storm-Mystics, Box

SEATTLE (77)

Bird 2-6 2-2 7, Clark 0-1 0-0 0, Howard 5-10 4-4 15, Loyd 5-9 2-2 15, Stewart 2-5 6-6 10, Canada 3-9 1-2 8, Langhorne 0-3 2-2 2, Mosqueda-Lewis 0-1 2-2 2, Paris 0-1 0-0 0, Quinn 1-2 0-0 2, Russell 2-5 1-2 5, Whitcomb 3-5 2-2 11. Totals 23-57 22-24 77.

WASHINGTON (100)

Atkins 5-10 0-0 12, Cloud 6-7 0-0 14, Delle Donne 11-16 5-7 30, Sanders 6-6 5-5 17, Toliver 2-10 0-0 5, Currie 2-4 0-0 6, Hawkins 2-5 0-0 5, Powers 2-3 2-2 6, Ruffin-Pratt 1-4 0-0 3, Thomas 0-1 0-0 0, Walker-Kimbrough 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 38-67 12-14 100.

Seattle 18 22 20 17— 77 Washington 31 26 26 17—100

3-Point Goals_Seattle 9-26 (Whitcomb 3-5, Loyd 3-6, Howard 1-3, Canada 1-5, Bird 1-5, Quinn 0-1, Stewart 0-1), Washington 12-26 (Delle Donne 3-6, Cloud 2-3, Currie 2-4, Atkins 2-4, Hawkins 1-1, Ruffin-Pratt 1-2, Toliver 1-6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Seattle 24 (Langhorne 5), Washington 32 (Sanders 11). Assists_Seattle 17 (Bird, Loyd 4), Washington 23 (Cloud 8). Total Fouls_Seattle 12, Washington 17. A_6,808 (20,356).

