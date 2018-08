Sunday’s Sports Transactions

By The Associated Press

BASEBALL American League

HOUSTON ASTROS — Placed RHP Lance McCullers Jr. on the 10-day DL. Reinstated RHP Roberto Osuna from the restricted list.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Designated INF Luis Valbuena for assignment. Recalled RHP Deck McGuire from Salt Lake (PCL).

MINNESOTA TWINS — Sent RHP Aaron Slegers to Rochester (IL) for a rehab assignment.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned RHP Austin Pruitt to Durham (IL). Reinstated LHP Blake Snell from the 10-day DL.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Released LHP Jorge De La Rosa.

CINCINNATI REDS — Recalled RHP Austin Brice from Louisville (IL).

COLORADO ROCKIES — Placed RHP Antonio Senzatela on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Friday, Aug. 3. Recalled OF David Dahl from Albuquerque (PCL).

MIAMI MARLINS — Sent RHP Drew Rucinski to Jupiter (FSL) for a rehab assignment.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Placed RHP Taylor Williams on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Friday, Aug. 3. Recalled RHP Jacob Barnes from Colorado Springs (PCL). Claimed RHP Jordan Lyles off waivers from San Diego.

NEW YORK METS — Placed RHP Anthony Swarzak on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Saturday, Aug. 4. Recalled RHP Jacob Rhame from Las Vegas (PCL). Traded RHP Eric Villanueva to Detroit for cash. Signed LHP Matt Gage to a minor league contract.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Sent RHP Jerad Eickhoff to Clearwater (FSL) for a rehab assignment.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Claimed RHP Tyson Ross off waivers from St. Louis. Selected the contract of RHP Trey Wingenger from El Paso (PCL).

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Sent RHP Hunter Strickland to the AZL Giants Black for a rehab assignment.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Recalled RHP Austin Voth from Syracuse (IL).

FOOTBALL National Football League

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Waived S Corey Griffin. Signed G Chris Gonzalez to a one-year contract.

