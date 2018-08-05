Sunday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

HOUSTON ASTROS — Placed RHP Lance McCullers Jr. on the 10-day DL. Reinstated RHP Roberto Osuna from the restricted list.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Designated INF Luis Valbuena for assignment. Recalled RHP Deck McGuire from Salt Lake (PCL).

MINNESOTA TWINS — Sent RHP Aaron Slegers to Rochester (IL) for a rehab assignment.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned RHP Austin Pruitt to Durham (IL). Reinstated LHP Blake Snell from the 10-day DL.

TEXAS RANGERS — Signed RHP Drew Hutchison. Optioned RHP Austin Bibens-Dirkx to Round Rock (PCL).

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Released LHP Jorge De La Rosa.

CHICAGO CUBS — Sent RHP Anthony Bass to Iowa (PCL) for a rehab assignment.

CINCINNATI REDS — Optioned RHP Austin Brice to Louisville (IL).

COLORADO ROCKIES — Placed RHP Antonio Senzatela on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Friday, Aug. 3. Recalled OF David Dahl from Albuquerque (PCL).

MIAMI MARLINS — Sent RHP Drew Rucinski to Jupiter (FSL) for a rehab assignment.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Placed RHP Taylor Williams on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Friday, Aug. 3. Recalled RHP Jacob Barnes from Colorado Springs (PCL). Claimed RHP Jordan Lyles off waivers from San Diego.

NEW YORK METS — Placed RHP Anthony Swarzak on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Saturday, Aug. 4. Recalled RHP Jacob Rhame from Las Vegas (PCL). Traded RHP Eric Villanueva to Detroit for cash. Signed LHP Matt Gage to a minor league contract.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Sent RHP Jerad Eickhoff to Clearwater (FSL) for a rehab assignment.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Optioned RHP Alex McRae to Indianapolis (IL). Recalled RHP Casey Sadler from Indianapolis.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Claimed RHP Tyson Ross off waivers from San Diego.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Selected the contract of RHP Trey Wingenter from El Paso (PCL).

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Sent RHP Hunter Strickland to the AZL Giants Black for a rehab assignment.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Recalled RHP Austin Voth from Syracuse (IL). Traded RHP Shawn Kelley and cash considerations to Oakland for international bonus slot value.

American Association

GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Released RHP Edward Cruz.

LINCOLN SALTDOGS — Activated RHP Brad Thoutt from the DL.

TEXAS AIRHOGS — Signed C Sebastian Murray.

FOOTBALL National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Activated WR Zay Jones from the non-football injury list. Released WR Quan Bray.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Traded WR Corey Coleman to Buffalo for an undisclosed draft pick.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Waived WR Brandon Coleman and OL John Fullington.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed coach Doug Pederson and executive vice president of football operations Howie Roseman to contract extensions through the 2022 season.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Waived S Corey Griffin. Signed G Chris Gonzalez to a one-year contract.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Placed D Tommy Redding on season-ending injury reserve.

