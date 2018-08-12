Sunday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Returned RHP Jimmy Yacabonis to Norfolk (IL).

BOSTON RED SOX — Optioned RHP Brandon Workman to Pawtucket (IL). Returned RHP William Cuevas to Pawtucket. Reinstated LHP Chris Sale from the 10-day DL. Sent C Blake Swihart to Lowell (NYP) for a rehab assignment.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Placed DH Edwin Encarnacion on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Saturday. Recalled 3B Yandy Diaz from Columbus (IL).

HOUSTON ASTROS — Placed OF Jake Marisnick on the 10-day DL. Recalled OF Kyle Tucker from Fresno (PCL).

Advertisement

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Optioned RHP Glenn Sparkman to Omaha (PCL). Reinstated RHP Blaine Boyer from the 60-day DL. Transferred OF Jorge Soler to the 60-day DL.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Optioned RHP Akeel Morris to Salt Lake (PCL). Placed LHP Tyler Skaggs on the 10-day DL. Recalled RHP Eduardo Paredes from Salt Lake.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed 1B Logan Morrison on the 7-day DL. Selected the contract of RHP Kohl Stewart from Rochester (IL).

SEATTLE MARINERS — Optioned RHP Nick Rumbelow to Tacoma (PCL). Reinstated RHP Erasmo Ramirez from the 10-day DL.

TEXAS RANGERS — Optioned OF Drew Robinson to Round Rock (PCL). Reinstated OF Delino DeShields from the 7-day DL.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Placed 3B Yangervis Solarte on the 10-day DL. Recalled C Danny Jansen from Buffalo (IL).

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Optioned LHP Chad Bell to Gwinnett (IL). Recalled LHP Kolby Allard from Gwinnett. Sent LHP Sam Freeman to Rome (SAL) for a rehab assignment.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Optioned RHP Adrian Houser to Colorado Springs (PCL). Recalled RHP Aaron Wilkerson from Colorado Springs.

NEW YORK METS — Sent 3B David Wright to St. Lucie (FSL) for a rehab assignment.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Optioned RHP Zach Eflin to Lehigh Valley (IL). Sent C Wilson Ramos to Clearwater (FSL) for a rehab assignment.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Optioned RHPs Clay Holmes and Casey Sadler to Indianapolis (IL). Recalled LHP Buddy Boshers and RHP Michael Feliz from Indianapolis.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Optioned RHP Walker Lockett to El Paso (PCL). Recalled RHP Kazuhisa Makita from El Paso.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Sent 1B Brandon Belt to Sacramento (PCL) for a rehab assignment. Signed 1B Brock Stassi to a minor league contract.

FOOTBALL National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Waived/injured DT John Hughes. Signed DT Tyrunn Walker.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Waived LB/TE Nick DeLuca and DB Josh Kalu. Agreed to terms with LBs Tony Washington and Davond Dade and DL Francis Kallon.

HOCKEY ECHL

READING ROYALS — Named Mike Marcou assistant coach.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.