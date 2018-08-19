Sunday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

DETROIT TIGERS — Recalled LHP Daniel Stumpf from Toledo (IL). Designated RHP Zach McAllister for assignment.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed RHP Ervin Santana on the 10-day DL. Reinstated OF Robbie Grossman from the 10-day DL. Recalled RHP Alan Busenitz from Rochester (IL). Assigned OF Johnny Field to Rochester.

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Activated RHP Matt Larkins. Placed LHP Hector Silvestre on the inactive list.

FOOTBALL National Football League

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed RB Bronson Hill.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed CB Orlando Scandrick to a one-year contract.

